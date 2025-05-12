Virtuoso Appoints Lori Sheller as Vice President, Global Cruise

Virtuoso has announced the appointment of Lori Sheller as vice president of global cruise, effective immediately.

In her new role, Sheller will lead Virtuoso’s global cruise strategy, manage partnerships with major cruise lines, and oversee initiatives to grow cruise sales and enhance the company’s offerings to its network of travel agency members and preferred partners.

Sheller brings extensive experience in sales, marketing and global business development, having held leadership positions at EBG, Swan Hellenic, MSC Cruises USA, Tourico Holidays/Hotelbeds Group and Online Vacation Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lori to Virtuoso at such an important time in our growth,” said Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships Cory Hagopian. “Her strategic vision, leadership and deep industry relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand our cruise business globally and deliver even greater opportunities for our network.”

Sheller will report to recently named Vice President, Global Partnerships Úna O’Leary, and is based in her home office in Parkland, Florida.