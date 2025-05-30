Virgin Voyages Expands Sales Team to Support Travel Advisors

Virgin Voyages has announced major investments in its sales organization to strengthen its partnership with travel advisors, according to a press release.

The move includes key leadership appointments and a streamlined commercial structure designed to accelerate support and growth for its First Mates.

“During First Mate Appreciation Month, there’s no better time to announce these investments in building our partnership’s future together,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

“First Mates aren’t just important to Virgin Voyages — they are key to our growth and future. Our sold-out Ultimate First Mate Voyage demonstrates the incredible strength of this partnership, and these leadership appointments reflect our commitment to the advisors who have helped us build this company from day one. As we always say, feedback is a gift, and their success has taught us exactly where to invest next.”

Koreen McNutt joins as vice president of agency and business development, bringing over 30 years of cruise and travel industry experience from MSC Cruises, Expedia Group and Holland America Line/Windstar Cruises.

“Virgin Voyages has consistently proven their commitment to travel advisors isn’t just talk — it’s built into their DNA,” said McNutt. “What I love about this company is their authentic approach to building partnerships. I’m excited to accelerate the incredible foundation they’ve created and develop more innovative ways to support advisor success as we build this company together.”

Kristy Woolums has been promoted to senior director of national strategic accounts, North America. She will focus on national partnerships and represent the brand at major industry events.

Stephen Hopkins expands his role as vice president of growth and international sales and marketing, under Nathan Rosenberg’s leadership, to include sales acceleration. He will lead trade marketing, sales enablement and partner engagement, aligning tools and support for advisors.

“By working in better coordination across our brand story, marketing strategy and sales execution, we reduce mixed messages and disconnected experiences for our First Mates,” said Rosenberg. “This creates integrated strategies that make it easier for them to sell Virgin Voyages successfully, helping us all make ship happen together.”