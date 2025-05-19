Virgin Voyages Announces Plans for Next Nicky Jam Sailing

Virgin Voyages has announced that Latin music powerhouse Nicky Jam will be on the Valiant Lady for an exclusive sailing.

The news follows the performance on Virgin Voyages’ annual Celebration sailing, now renamed the Red Hot Sailing Club Voyage.

Virgin said in a press release that the eight-night cruise will sail between December 5 and 13, seeing the Valiant Lady transform into a Latin music venue on the sea.

Nicky Jam is performing onboard and curating a lineup of emerging Latin and Caribbean artists for the cruise, Virgin added.

The voyage kicks off and concludes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which is Nicky Jam’s ancestral home. The itinerary features Caribbean destinations such as San Juan, Curaçao, Aruba, Dominica, Antigua and St. Maarten.

The itinerary will feature onboard exclusive performances including a main deck concert, surprise pop-up sets, intimate Q&As and impromptu moments. Guests will be able to explore Caribbean destinations during the day and experience the entertainment at night.