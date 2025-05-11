Virgin Announces Headliners for Remaining 2025 Celebration Voyages

Virgin Voyages has announced that Spice Girls alumna Melanie C and disco icon Kathy Sledge will headline its remaining 2025 Celebration Voyages.

The company added in a press release that it also has plans for a new Red Hot Sailing Club Voyage that will depart Miami for the Caribbean on March 12, 2026.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kathy Sledge and Melanie C home to Virgin for these Celebration Voyages,” said Jamie Douglas, director of immersive experiences.

“These influential artists, who are both part of the Virgin music family, create remarkable communities through their music, a perfect alignment with the spirit and connection that defines the Virgin Voyages experience.

“These incredible sailings not only reinforce Virgin’s standing as an iconic company rooted in music but also serve as a love letter to our epic community of loyal Sailors worth celebrating every day,” added Douglas.

Lisbon Celebration Voyage Featuring Melanie C

Departing from Lisbon on July 22, 2025, the Lisbon Celebration voyage will be offered aboard the Scarlet Lady. Melanie C will take over a five-night sailing departing from Lisbon, Portugal.

Calling in Porto and La Coruña before concluding in Portsmouth, U.K., the voyage highlights include historic cobblestone streets, beaches, and local cuisine, with performances at night by Melanie C.

Athens Celebration Voyage Featuring Kathy Sledge

Departing May 18, 2025, the Resilient Lady will embark on The Athens Celebration Voyage, an 11-night Mediterranean itinerary from Athens with Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge fame.

The extended Mediterranean sailing departs from Athens before calling in Istanbul, Ephesus, Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos and Crete.