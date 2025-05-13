Villa Vie Announces New 2027-28 World Cruise Itinerary

Villa Vie Residences recently announced the itinerary of its 2027-28 world cruise, the 301-night “World Uncharted” voyage.

According to a press release, the cruise sails across five continents and over 100 countries, “combining slow-paced travel with a sense of global belonging.”

The “World Uncharted” itinerary is highlighted by visits to remote destinations around the globe, including Antarctica, the Amazon, Greenland, the Falkland Islands and Easter Island.

“In our eighth month of sailing with full-time Residents, we’re proud to introduce our boldest adventure yet,” said Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences.

“World Uncharted embodies how far we’ve come—and just how far we’re going,” she added.

According to Villa Vie, the itinerary is designed for deeper exploration of the destinations and features stays of up to five days in multiple ports.

The Villa Vie Odyssey is also equipped with a business center and high-speed Starlink internet, allowing guests to live onboard.

“This is not a cruise. It’s a lifestyle,” added Mikael Petterson, founder and chairman.

“World Uncharted is a journey where new friendships are forged in every port, where neighbors become family in an ever-moving floating community.”

Highlighted ports of call set to be visited during the cruise include Manaus in Brazil, Providencia in Colombia, Ushuaia in Argentina and Miami in the United States.

Before arriving in Greenland, the Odyssey is also set to visit destinations in Canada and New England, such as New York City, Boston, Montreal, Saguenay and Quebec City.

In Antarctica, Villa Vie plans to offer scenic cruising at the Antarctic Peninsula, visiting the Lemaire Channel, Paradise Bay, the Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Elephant Island and the South Shetland Islands.

According to the company, prices for ocean-view staterooms start at $38,799, or $129 per day, per person in double occupancy.

The fare includes all meals, accommodation, housekeeping, laundry, internet, as well as beer and wine with meals.