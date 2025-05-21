Viking Prepared to Return to Ukraine and Russia

Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking, indicated that Viking is ready to sail river cruises in Russia and Ukraine once the geopolitical situation has subsided.

Speaking on the Viking’s Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation Call, Hagen said: “We have kept the ships in ship shape, so to speak. We have five ships in Russia and one in Ukraine, and we would be ready to go.

“I think it’s a matter of when would Americans like to go to Russia and Ukraine. All my past history says that once things are over, we all like to go to these places. So we are really ready to go with them.”

Hagen noted that cruises in these regions would help the EBITDA contribution.

“As I’ve expressed several times, the cruise between Moscow and St. Petersburg is probably my favorite cruise … We hope this will be over soon,” he added.