Viking Floats Out Newest Nile River Ship

Viking today announced that the 82-guest Viking Thoth was floated out, marking a construction milestone and the first time the ship has touched water.

Set for delivery in October 2025, the Viking Thoth will sail Viking’s 12-day Pharaohs and Pyramids itinerary.

“Egypt is a country of profound historical and cultural significance, which makes it a destination of great interest to our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

“With two new ships, the Viking Thoth and the Viking Amun, debuting in 2025, we are very proud to continue expanding our elegant fleet and introducing more curious travelers to this phenomenal region,” added Hagen.

The ceremony was held at Massara shipyard in Cairo, and the ship will now be moved to a nearby outfitting dock for final construction and interior build-out, the company said in a press release.

The new ship will host 82 guests in 41 staterooms. As an identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, the Viking Aton, the Viking Sobek, Viking Hathor and the Viking Amun, the Viking Thoth features several aspects familiar to Viking guests, such as a distinctive square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace.

The company said that in addition to the Viking Thoth, Viking plans to welcome four new ships in Egypt in the next two years, bringing the fleet to 12 vessels on the Nile River by 2027.

The 12-day Pharaohs and Pyramids itinerary includes:

A three-night stay at a first-class hotel in Cairo

Visits to the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Sakkara, the Mosque of Muhammad Ali, or the Grand Egyptian Museum, and

Visits to the Temples of Luxor and Karnak.

It also includes an eight-day roundtrip cruise on the Nile River, with visits to:

The tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings

Excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, the temples at Abu Simbel and the High Dam in Aswan, and

A visit to a Nubian village to experience a traditional elementary school.

The journey concludes with a flight back to Cairo for a final night in the city.