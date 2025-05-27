Viking Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Ordinary Shares

Viking Holdings Ltd today announced the launch of a secondary offering of an aggregate of 30,531,917 ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders of Viking, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. Viking is not offering any ordinary shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as underwriters for the proposed offering.