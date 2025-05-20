Viking: 37 Percent of Capacity Already Booked for 2026

Speaking on Viking’s first quarter 2025 earnings call, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen said that the company was essentially sold out for 2025 and is now focusing on 2026, already having 37 percent of its core capacity sold as of May 11, 2025.

“As we mentioned in the past, our bookings are very sticky. So, with the current season effectively done, and with more than 37 percent of the 2026 capacity already booked, we are in a great position,” said Hagen. “We have plenty of time to complete the 2026 season.”

Hagen explained that the 37 percent is 11 percent higher than the 2025 season.

The company noted in the call that not many companies in May of 2025 can say they already have 37 percent capacity booked for next year, and that this further indicates that Viking is seeing strong customer demand for its itineraries.