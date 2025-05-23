Victory Partners with Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation for 2025 Season

Victory Cruise Lines is teaming up with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to offer an exclusive educational program aboard its 2025 Great Lakes cruises.

According to a press release, the partnership will provide guests with in-depth insights into Frank Lloyd Wright’s life and work, alongside curated shore excursions to iconic Wright sites in Chicago, Detroit and Muskegon (Grand Rapids).

“Frank Lloyd Wright left a beautiful legacy of architectural marvels across the Great Lakes, including two sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List and our guests will appreciate exploring his vision through his designs and learning so much along the way,” said John Waggoner, chairman and founder of Victory Cruise Lines. “We know learning is a priority of Victory Cruise Lines guests and this partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation offers opportunities to participate in onboard enrichment programs created and presented by Taliesin Institute.”

Guests departing from Chicago’s Navy Pier can visit Wright-designed Unity Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and National Historic Landmark. The Pre-cruise Immersive Experience also includes visits to the Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio in Oak Park, the Robie House and the Rookery Building.

In Detroit, guests can choose a Premium Experience visit to The Smith House, operated by Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research, exemplifying Wright’s Usonian ideals. In Muskegon, Victory Cruise Lines offers excursions to the Meyer May House in Grand Rapids and an exclusive visit to the private Amberg House, not open to the public.

“We are proud to partner with Victory Cruise Lines to launch the Frank Lloyd Wright x Victory Cruise Line excursions. Led by the Foundation’s Taliesin Institute, the scholar-led journeys offer guests a rare chance to explore Wright’s visionary architecture through the lens of a living legacy,” said Emily Butler, associate vice president of partnerships and strategic initiatives, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. “Our goal at the Foundation is to help inspire more intentional, connected, and thoughtful ways of living today, and what better way than working with the Victory Cruise Line team to connect our guests to Wright’s legacy of intentional design.”