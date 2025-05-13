Victory II Christened in Chicago

Victory Cruise Lines christened the Victory II in Chicago on May 12, 2025. T

he was Godmother Molly Applegate, granddaughter of John and Claudette Waggoner.

The milestone moment marked the full return of the cruise line, led by Founder and CEO John Waggoner, whose daughter christened sister-ship 190-guest Victory I in Toronto on April 27, 2025.

Both ships were purposely built for the Great Lakes, offering a refreshing alternative to river and ocean cruising.

Victory Cruise Lines is also the only cruise line to dock at Chicago’s downtown Navy Pier and offers the most cruises, 33 departures in 2025, that hit all five Great Lakes in one voyage. Both ships will operate 10–15-night voyages from Chicago, Toronto, Milwaukee and Montreal now through October.

“There is no city in the world quite like Chicago, and we are delighted to celebrate here today at Navy Pier as Victory II joins Victory I in sailing the Great Lakes once again,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of Victory Cruise Lines. “We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has made it possible for us to showcase all five Great Lakes and provide guests with the opportunity to create lasting travel memories together.”

The christening ceremony took place onboard in the Compass Lounge, first honoring the United States and Canada with the singing of the national anthems, as both share the Great Lakes. Remarks were made by Choose Chicago Vice President Partnerships Jordan Engerman, National Museum of the Great Lakes Executive Director Kate Fineske,

The highlight of the ceremony was Godmother Molly Applegate, breaking a bottle of Maker’s Mark Kentucky bourbon on the ship’s bow officially christening the vessel with the mouth of the Chicago River and the city’s magnificent skyline in the background.

“Victory Cruise Lines will bring thousands of visitors to Chicago and we are proud the cruise line is docking right here downtown at Navy Pier,” shared Jordan Engerman on behalf of Choose Chicago. “Cruise visitation supports local jobs and businesses across the city and is yet another way for travelers to explore our rich and diverse destination.”

The Victory II’s inaugural sailing is the cruise line’s most popular itinerary, 10-nights between Chicago and Toronto including a pre-cruise hotel with ports of call including Escanaba and Mackinac Island, Michigan, Sault Ste. Marie, Detroit, Cleveland and Port Colborne (Niagara Falls).