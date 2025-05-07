Vasco Da Gama Completes Modernization at Lisnave Shipyard

Nicko Cruises announced that the Vasco Da Gama has returned from a five-week modernization in the Lisnave shipyard in Setúbal, which will increase efficiency and sustainability and improve guest comfort onboard.

The company said in a press release that the 1994-built ship left the shipyard at the beginning of May.

A significant milestone was installing a shore power system.

“With these investments, we are taking another step towards sustainable cruising. In this way, we are not only strengthening our environmental strategy but also ensuring a high-quality standard for our guests in the long term,” said Guido Laukamp, managing director of Nicko Cruises.

Nicko Cruises said the new power management system ensures optimized load distribution of the power generators onboard, contributing to energy savings. This system is supplemented by a cycloconverter that operates electric motors.

The ship’s hull has also been redesigned for sustainability, with silicone paint reducing fouling and fuel consumption.

Technical areas onboard were brought up to date:

The catalytic converters were upgraded to reduce emissions

The control and electrical systems were renewed

The bow and stern thrusters and rudder systems were modernized, and

The anchor and anchor chain underwent a comprehensive general overhaul.

According to the press release, extensive steelwork was another focus. The rescue equipment, like the tender boats and davits, were overhauled and updated.

The bathrooms on deck 5 received modern walk-in showers.

The air conditioning system, all cooling units and distribution stations were renewed, and hydraulic and control systems for stabilizers were introduced.

Public toilets and showers on decks 10 and 11 were renovated. The outdoor area on deck 12 at the ship’s rear was equipped with awnings and parasols. Modernized sound and lighting systems, as well as improved Internet and TV systems, were added.

Nicko Cruises said regular maintenance and renovation work, including new carpets, windows and sanded wooden surfaces, was carried out. Upholstered furniture and piping were also renewed.

New galley appliances, refurbished ventilation systems and new laundry technology were among other enhancements.