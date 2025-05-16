Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Variety Cruises Launches Spring Sale

Variety Voyager

Variety Cruises has announced a spring promotion offering up to 50 percent off select 2025 voyages. The offer is available on new bookings made through May 31, 2025.

The limited-time sale includes 25 percent or 50 percent off double-occupancy cabins on select itineraries in Greece, Italy, Malta, the Adriatic Coast, Tahiti & French Polynesia and the Seychelles. Seven-night cruises start at $1,412 per person (excluding port taxes). Solo travelers can also take advantage of waived single supplements on select sailings.

Additional benefits include complimentary shore excursions on select itineraries in Greece, Tahiti and the Seychelles.

To take advantage of the new promotion, guests must mention promo code VCSPRING25 when booking.

 

