Vancouver Ready for Peak Cruise Season

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has said that anyone visiting Canada Place or nearby areas in downtown Vancouver should prepare for increased crowds and traffic between now and late September, as the local cruise season ramps up.

The Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver is on course for another strong season and expected to welcome more than 300 ship calls and 1.2 million passenger visits in 2025, according to a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be embarking on another successful season for Vancouver’s thriving cruise sector, with more than a million passengers expected to pass through Canada Place in coming months,” said Chance McKee, the Cruise Account Representative at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “Robust passenger volumes deliver a welcome boost for local businesses and tourism operators, and also mean that those visiting downtown Vancouver may experience busy crowds as excited tourists explore our beautiful city.”

Between 35,000 to almost 50,000 passengers are expected to pass through the Canada Place terminal every Friday to Monday from May 5 to September 22.

A cruise ship is scheduled to berth at Canada Place almost every day between now and late September, with many days and in particular weekends having multiple ship visits.

“We’re ecstatic to be in the full swing of our season sailing from Vancouver, and know our guests are too,” said Bill Fletcher, Holland America Line’s senior director of sales enablement. “Vancouver is one of the premier hubs from which our ships explore Alaska, with four Holland America ships sailing from Vancouver this week alone and 74 scheduled for the season. We estimate our guests and crew will spend nearly $18 million at local restaurants, shops and attractions this season, while our ships will spend even more provisioning at local vendors between trips.”

The anticipated strong cruise season will bring increased pedestrian and traffic volumes to Canada Place and nearby areas downtown, along with higher demand for taxis, ridesharing services and public transportation. To ensure a smooth experience, anyone traveling downtown between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. is encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time for travel, or consider alternative routes and off-peak hours where possible.

On busy cruise days, Vancouver Police Department’s traffic authority will help manage traffic and pedestrian flows at nearby crosswalks and intersections, and the port authority will have additional staff on site to help with enquiries.

The City of Vancouver is also testing one-way traffic flow on Canada Place outside the cruise terminal this year to help improve pedestrian safety and better manage growing vehicle traffic volumes in the area.

“We expect the City of Vancouver’s plan to turn Canada Place into a one-way street this cruise season will provide a huge positive benefit for the area—creating a safer and more vibrant experience for everyone by significantly improving pedestrian and traffic flows,” said McKee. “Vancouver’s annual influx of cruise visitors supports local businesses and enriches our community, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation in making a trip downtown a welcoming experience for all.”