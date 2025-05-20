Uruguay Marks End of 2024-25 Cruise Season

The government of Uruguay marked the end of the 2024-25 cruise season with a ceremony onboard the MSC Poesia.

According to the South American country’s authorities, the event was organized by MSC Cruises and hosted by company officials.

MSC’s Managing Director for Argentina and Latin America, Javier Massignani, and MSC Cruises’ Uruguay Director, Roberto González, were joined by Uruguay’s Minister of Tourism, Pablo Menoni, and Deputy Minister, Ana Claudia Caram.

Also present were the General Secretary Director, Florencia Ualde; the General Director of the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Yenny Merlo Lechini; the Vice President-designate of the National Port Administration, Alejandra Koch; and the Director of Tourism for the Municipality of Montevideo, Karina Fortete.

Other attendees included the Deputy Port Commander of Punta del Este, Esteban Velázquez, as well as representatives from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Public Health and the Municipality of Maldonado.

As part of its deployment in South America, the MSC Poesia made regular visits to Uruguayan destinations between early December 2024 and late March 2025.

Other vessels that made regular visits to Punta del Este and Montevideo included the MSC Splendida, the MSC Seaview, the Costa Diadema, the Costa Favolosa and the Norwegian Star.

The 2024-25 season in Uruguay started in November with a visit from AIDA Cruises’ AIDAsol and included approximately 200 calls. Montevideo hosted nearly 150 ship visits, while Punta del Este welcomed 50 stops.

According to the Government of Uruguay, the season generated a projected $20 million injection into the country’s economy.

Uruguay is now getting ready for the 2025-26 cruise season, which is set to start in November with a visit from the MSC Fantasia.

The country will welcome visits from MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, Viking, Princess Cruises and more.