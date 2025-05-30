TUI Launches 2026 Serbian and Croatian Danube Winter Itineraries

TUI River Cruises will debut new sailings on the River Danube for winter 2026 with new Serbian and Croatian ports of call. The winter itineraries will go on sale from July 3, 2025, offering 33 sailings across the fleet from November 2026 to April 2027.

“We’re excited to launch our largest winter program, providing our customers with more choice and flexibility than ever before,” said Katy Berzins, head of river cruises at TUI River Cruises. “With the introduction of new Serbian and Croatian ports on the Danube, the debut winter season for TUI Aria, and enhanced flight options, we’re making it easier for our guests to explore Europe’s most enchanting riverscapes.”

For TUI Aria’s first winter season, the ship will sail the Rhine, offering experiences in various Germanic festive markets. Itineraries include “Mistletoe and Rhine” featuring Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Koblenz and Cologne, as well as “North Rhine Noel,” which stops in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

TUI River Cruises also announced in a press release that it is introducing new Danube sailings on TUI’s Isla (“New Year on the Danube”), allowing guests to celebrate the New Year and visit the Belgrade festive markets.

There will be a second TUI flight from London Gatwick to Vienna for both TUI Isla and TUI Maya, including 16 itineraries. There will be alternative flight options with TUI partner airlines to a range of destinations, including Basel and Amsterdam for the Aria’s itineraries, including “Rhine Explorer,” “Rhine Explorer 2” and “Southern Rhine Delights.”

The company will introduce new four to seven-night river cruise options. These include “Yuletide Getaway,” a four-night on the Isla sailing visiting Vienna, Linz and Bratislava, and the seven-night “East Danube Explorer.”

Festive sailings on the Danube and the Rhine will return with 11 sailings for the season across the Aria, Isla, Maya and Skyla. These include “East Danube Christmas Charm” and “Rhine Festive Flavors”.

The Nile will see the Al Horeya and Bahareya return for winter 2026 with direct flights from London Gatwick and Manchester Airport to Luxor, Egypt. Alternating itineraries include “Legends of the Nile” and “Ancient Gods and Famous Pharaohs” for seven-night sailings. They will begin and end in Luxor and will visit Edfu, Kom Ombo and Aswan.

Prices start from £799 per person for the “Gluhwein on the Rhine” winter 2026 itineraries, available to book from Thursday, July 3, 2025.