TUI Airways Launches Flight to Budapest for 2026 River Cruises

TUI Airways will launch a new direct flight from Birmingham Airport to Budapest International Airport, Hungary. The inaugural flight will take off on May 4, 2026.

TUI said in a press release that Budapest is the first port of call on selected TUI River Cruises holidays in 2026. The new route has been added following the growth in demand for river cruises in the Central Europe region.

For the first time in 2026, the Isla, Maya and Skyla will all be based on the Danube for the full summer season.

The route, which can also be booked as flight only, will serve holidays to Lake Balaton, part of TUI’s Lakes and Mountains collection, between May and September 2026.

Chris Logan, commercial director at TUI U.K., said: “We’re excited to be adding Budapest to our growing portfolio of destinations available from Birmingham Airport.”

“This route is especially important for our popular TUI River Cruises, which has seen continued demand in recent years, as well as our Lakes and Mountains holidays, and we’re pleased to now offer our customers based in the Midlands even more choice and flexibility when it comes to their holidays,” added Logan.

TUI River Cruises offers a seven-night East Danube Explorer from Budapest, Hungary, on the Isla from £1,529 per person. The itinerary calls at Budapest, Mohacs, Kalocsa (all Hungary); Novi Sad, Donji Milanovac, Belgrade (all Serbia); and Vukovar, Croatia. It includes a TUI Airways flight from Birmingham to Budapest, 25kg of luggage per person, transfers, tips and service charges.

TUI’s Lakes and Mountains offers seven-night holidays to Siófok and Lake Balaton and a stay at the 4T Hotel Azur Premium on a half-board basis from £1,033 per person. Price includes return TUI Airways flight from Birmingham to Budapest on June 8, 2026, 23kg of luggage per person and transfers.

TUI Airways offers return flights to Budapest from Birmingham, departing on May 11, 2026, and returning on May 18, 2026, from £241 per person. This price includes 15kg of checked-in luggage and 10kg of hand luggage per person.

Bookings are now available.