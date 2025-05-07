Trafalgar Announces Entry into River Cruising in 2026

Trafalgar has announced its expansion into river cruising, with its first sailings set for spring 2026.

According to a press release, the tour operator will debut two new river cruise itineraries in Europe, sailing along the Rhine and Danube rivers.

“We’ve always been about making it easy for travelers to connect with the heart and soul of every destination. Now, we’re bringing that same philosophy and unmatched experience, valued by our travel advisor partners, to Europe’s iconic rivers,” said Melissa DaSilva, deputy chief executive officer, TTC Tour Brands.

“Our strategy is simple: unlock the best of Europe’s rivers through trusted Trafalgar touchpoints, including our much-loved ‘Be My Guest’ and ‘MAKE TRAVEL MATTER’ Experiences, giving travelers a fun, new way to river cruise that is as enriching as it is responsible. And oh yes, giving advisors the chance to sell it first.”

The initial offering includes an eight-day Danube sailing aboard the 128-passenger Trafalgar Reverie and a ten-day Rhine itinerary on the 128-passenger Trafalgar Verity. The Trafalgar Reverie will sail from Budapest to Passau, with stops in Budapest, Bratislava and Vienna. The itinerary includes a dining experience at Weingut Nikolaihof winery in Austria and a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience exploring Bratislava’s Cold War history. Optional extensions in Prague and Budapest are available.

The Trafalgar Verity will sail from Basel to Amsterdam, with stops at the Cologne Cathedral, the Middle Rhine Gorge and Strasbourg. Guests will enjoy a lunch at a family-run farm and a MAKE TRAVEL MATTER Experience at Weinessiggut Doktorenhof. Optional extensions in Lucerne are also available.

Additional onboard offerings include regional entertainment, interactive culinary activities, wellness sessions and complimentary bicycles for onshore exploration.

The company launched river cruise sales to travel partners on May 6, ahead of the public release. Bookings are now open for cruises starting April 11, 2026.