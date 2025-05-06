Survitec Expands Middle East Operations

Survitec has announced the expansion of its Fujairah service station, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing its operations in the Middle East, according to a press release.

The expansion adds 1,350 square meters of space, transforming the UAE-based facility into a full-service station. The upgraded facility now includes liferaft servicing for RaftXChange, a liferaft rental and exchange service, in addition to its existing lifeboat inspection and marine fire safety operations.

The expansion is aimed at providing faster turnaround times, streamlined compliance, and a comprehensive solution for shipowners and operators managing a complex regulatory environment.

Beibei Qiu, executive managing director for APAC & MEA at Survitec, said:. “This is a targeted investment in regional capacity and capability. By broadening the scope of our Fujairah operations, we’re responding directly to the growing demand in the Middle East, ensuring we can deliver timely, flexible solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our customers such as RaftXChange, which enhances operational efficiency, reduces vessel downtime, and provides greater flexibility in managing liferaft compliance.”

Located near the Strait of Hormuz, the Fujairah facility allows Survitec to better serve shipping routes throughout the Gulf of Oman and the surrounding region. The expansion enhances the company’s ability to provide a more agile, cost-effective, and compliant approach to maintaining safety and survival equipment for customers.

“Increasing capacity is just one part of the story,” added Qiu. “Ultimately, this is about giving our customers peace of mind and the confidence that their safety equipment is in expert hands, wherever their vessels operate.”

“As the industry navigates the complexity of existing and new incoming regulations, customers can now avail of a single provider for their safety servicing. This reduces complexity for customers, making it easier for them to focus on their core business,” said Qiu.

The company has recruited and certified additional technicians to deliver servicing and inspection across liferafts, lifeboats,and marine fire safety systems. The facility has also secured regulatory approval from the UAE Civil Defence and the Ministry of Interior.

The expanded facility was officially opened at a ceremony attended by Survitec CEO Robert Kledal and Sharief Al Awardi, director general of the Fujairah Free Zone.

“The expansion of Fujairah reflects our commitment to long-term investment in regions critical to global shipping,” said Kledal. “By strengthening our operational footprint and technical capabilities, we’re enhancing service delivery for our customers and reinforcing Survitec’s purpose: We Exist to Protect Lives.”