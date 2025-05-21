Students Explore Cruise Career Pathways Onboard Borealis

A group of 26 travel and tourism students from West Suffolk College have returned from a five-day study trip to the Netherlands, hosted by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

The company welcomed the learners onboard the Borealis for a round-trip sailing from Newcastle with visits to Amsterdam and Rotterdam. The sailing allowed the students to explore career pathways within the cruise industry.

Zoe Curran, course tutor at West Suffolk College, said: “The students’ behavior was impeccable, and we’d like to sincerely thank Fred. Olsen for this amazing opportunity.”

Sandy Powell, head of compliance and sustainability at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and who led the trip, said: “It was a genuine pleasure to welcome the students aboard and offer them firsthand experience of life onboard a cruise ship.”

“As a local business, we take great pride in showcasing the many opportunities within the travel industry and doing our part to inspire the next generation of professionals,” added Powell.

The company said in a press release that the trip was organized as part of its commitment to supporting young people and championing careers in tourism.

The students, all enrolled in Level 3 Travel and Tourism courses, were given a behind-the-scenes look at life on board a cruise ship and gained insight into a wide range of roles.

During their time aboard Borealis, the students attended talks, toured the lower decks and bridge, visited crew quarters and participated in practical sessions including mocktail-making classes.

According to the press release, they also spoke with members of both onboard and shoreside teams to understand the full breadth of career opportunities available in the industry.