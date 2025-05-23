Stornoway Port Welcomes Queen Anne, Largest Vessel in Its History

On Thursday, Stornoway Port welcomed the Queen Anne, the largest vessel ever to dock at the harbor, for the first time.

The Cunard ship, measuring 323 meters in length and at 113,000 tons, arrived on Thursday and is scheduled to remain until 06:00 p.m. on Friday, May 23.

Kirsty Hutchison, cruise manager at Stornoway Port, said: “The arrival of the Queen Anne is a landmark moment, both for the port and the wider island community. This visit demonstrates the scale of opportunity that now exists through our Deep Water Terminal, not only in cruise but across a spectrum of marine industries.”

“At a time when many industries are facing difficulties, the cruise industry is stepping in to help fill those gaps, and our aim is to drive the economy forward,” added Hutchison.

The port said in a press release that the Deep Water Terminal was completed as part of a £59 million investment in marine infrastructure. It was designed to accommodate the world’s largest cruise liners and support the long-term diversification of port operations.

The port added that the call also indicates its growing role in the U.K.’s cruise tourism sector.

Stornoway Port’s projections indicate that over 60,000 passengers will arrive throughout the season. The island’s popularity as a cruise destination is expected to inject approximately £7.5 million into the local economy this year.