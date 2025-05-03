Star Clippers Offers Discount on Kids’ Fares on Select Winter Sailings

Star Clippers is offering a 50 percent discount on fares for children 17 and under on select Caribbean, Costa Rica and Panama itineraries during the 2025-26 winter season.
The promotion applies to new bookings made through May 31, 2025, and is subject to availability.
Onboard, guests can participate in activities that range from sail handling demos and knot-tying classes to snorkeling and nature excursions.
Featured voyages include:
- Royal Clipper, Windward Islands (seven nights): Roundtrip from Barbados, with departures beginning December 13, 2025. Ports include Rodney Bay (St. Lucia), Basseterre (St. Kitts), and Les Saintes (Guadeloupe), offering opportunities for beach activities, water sports, hiking and cultural exploration.
- Star Clipper, Costa Rica & Panama (seven nights): Select holiday departures in 2025. Ports include Isla Tortuga and Golfito (Costa Rica), and Golfo de Chiriquí (Panama), with activities such as dolphin watching, kayaking, snorkeling and wildlife viewing.
- Star Flyer, Leeward Islands (seven nights): Roundtrip from St. Maarten, beginning December 13, 2025. Highlights include snorkeling in Guadeloupe, cultural excursions in Martinique and rainforest hikes in Dominica.