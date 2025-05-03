Star Clippers Offers Discount on Kids’ Fares on Select Winter Sailings

Star Clippers is offering a 50 percent discount on fares for children 17 and under on select Caribbean, Costa Rica and Panama itineraries during the 2025-26 winter season.

The promotion applies to new bookings made through May 31, 2025, and is subject to availability.

Onboard, guests can participate in activities that range from sail handling demos and knot-tying classes to snorkeling and nature excursions.

Featured voyages include: