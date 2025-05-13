Silversea to Increase Muse’s Capacity During Drydock

Silversea is planning a substantial increase in guest capacity for the Silver Muse during an upcoming drydock.

According to the ship’s new deck plans, its double occupancy will grow by approximately seven percent, reaching 632 guests from just under 600 guests now.

After entering service in 2017, the Silver Muse is scheduled to undergo a routine shipyard stay in Europe in November 2025.

The updated deck plans show that the capacity increase will be achieved through smaller staterooms.

Plans call for several larger Silver Suites on decks 9, 10 and 11 to be replaced by smaller Medallion and Classic Veranda suites.

On Deck 9, six Silver Suites are being replaced with 12 new smaller staterooms of different categories.

Cruise Industry News estimates that after the refit the number of Silver Suites will decrease from 34 to eight.

According to a message shared with guests by Silversea, the Silver Muse will undergo a “redefining revitalization” during its drydock.

The 40,700-ton vessel will see the addition of “timeless beauty and elegance,” the company continued, as well as an “extension of the choice of suite options” onboard.

Other new features coming to the ship include S.A.L.T., which is described by Silversea as a “pioneering culinary experience.”

The specialty restaurant that features changing menus inspired by destinations being visited by the vessel will be added to Deck 4.

Taking the space previously occupied by the ship’s Asian specialty venue, Indochine, S.A.L.T. will also feature a bar for regionally inspired drinks and wines.

As part of the drydock, the ship’s La Dolce Vita main dining room is also set to be reduced for the creation of new technical spaces.

Currently offering summer cruises in Europe, the Silver Muse will debut its new enhancements in early December ahead of a winter season in the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.