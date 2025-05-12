Signol Announces Decarbonization Project with TUI Cruises

Signol announced it is working on a new project with TUI Cruises to address cruise ship CO2 emissions. TUI is the first cruise company to tackle decarbonization with the digital behavior change service.

The initiative, which initially runs for six months, combines advanced data analysis with behavior science to help crew members on TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff ships save fuel while performing their daily operational duties.

TUI Cruises’ Head of Sustainability Lucienne Damm said: “Reducing carbon emissions is one of TUI Cruises’ main priorities in relation to our Sustainability Strategy 2030.”

“As a young cruise line company, we’ve always ensured that our vessels use the latest and most efficient environmental technologies, but we know that the crew also plays a vital role in ensuring that we minimize the environmental impact of our voyages,” added Damm.

“Signol enables us to address fuel efficiency at an even deeper level by actively engaging crew members on how they can make the most of their opportunities to save fuel and reduce emissions.”

Signol said in a press release that it worked closely with TUI to identify four operational processes where Captains and Chief Engineers have the most potential to reduce fuel consumption.

Signol representatives attended TUI Cruises’ Senior Officer Conference in 2024 to hear how it could best support fuel-saving efforts.

One such example is ensuring on-time departure to minimize avoidable engine running time. TUI Cruises’ crew members will be encouraged to increase their fuel-saving behavior in these areas through behavior change techniques, delivered directly via Signol’s web app and email communications.

According to the press release, the techniques include personalized fuel-saving goals based on crew members’ previous behavior and charitable donations made by TUI Cruises for every fuel-saving milestone achieved.

Through this donation scheme, TUI Cruises chose to support the United Nations-awarded Greek social enterprise Enaleia.

Harriet Hunnisett Johnson, head of maritime at Signol, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching Signol’s behavior change service in the cruise industry for the first time with TUI Cruises.”

“As a human-centric decarbonization solution, Signol is always looking to ensure that crew members are engaged and prioritized in fuel efficiency and decarbonization initiatives. By working closely with TUI Cruises’ captains, we’ve developed a sophisticated approach to fuel-saving onboard cruise ships, which is tailored to their experiences and tasks each day,” added Johnson.