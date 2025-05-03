Selectum Blu Embarks on 2025 Season in the Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey-based Selectum Blu Cruises recently embarked on its 2025 cruise season in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Following a winter layup, the Blue Sapphire welcomed guests back for a short cruise to Greece on March 28, 2025.

Sailing from the company’s homeport in Cesme, Turkey, the four-night itinerary featured visits to Rhodes, Patmos, Mykonos and Samos.

The 1981-built ship is set to continue offering three- and four-night cruises to the region through mid-October.

The port-intensive itineraries also feature visits to other destinations in Greece, such as Leros, Santorini and Kos.

According to Selectum Blu’s website, the Blue Sapphire underwent a drydock inspection ahead of its 2025 cruise season.

Originally built for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, the 750-guest vessel was constructed at the Bremer Vulkan shipyard in Germany as the Europa.

After being replaced by a newbuild, the ship was sold to Star Cruises in 1999, becoming the SuperStar Aries.

Five years later, the former Europa was sold again, this time becoming the Holiday Dream for Spain-based Pullmantur Cruises.

In 2008, the ship was renamed Bleu de France before being transferred to the company’s French subsidiary, CDF – Croisières de France.

Saga Cruises acquired the 37,000-ton vessel in 2011, renaming it the Saga Sapphire after a major refit project.

The British company operated the ship for nine years, offering cruises departing from various ports in the United Kingdom.

In August 2019, the Saga Sapphire was acquired by the parent company of Selectum Blu Cruises, ANEX Tour. The Turkey-based company took delivery of the ship a year later, in July 2020.

Focusing its passenger sourcing on Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and the rest of Eastern Europe, the brand launched service in late 2021.

According to Selectum Blu, the product is highlighted by activities that include DJ performances, poolside parties and international cuisine experiences.