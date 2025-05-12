Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

SeaTravel Implements cruisePAL CRS Reservation System

Seatravel and Cruisepal

SeaTravel has implemented cruisePAL’s web-based cruise reservation system, the company announced in a press release.

The cruisePAL CRS will streamline booking processes and support all core reservation functions across call center environments. 

The system was rolled out as part of cruisePAL’s broader digital solution suite, launched in 2024 to modernize cruise industry operations.

SeaTravel’s adoption of the platform reflects the focus on innovation and efficiency of the Hamburg-based tour operator.

According to cruisePAL, the system’s intuitive interface and web-based setup allow for quick adoption with minimal training and support, with remote working policies.

SeaTravel has worked with cruisePAL throughout the system’s development and was an early user of earlier versions of the platform.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 176,859 Berths | $63.5 Billion | View

New 2025 Drydock Report
CIN 2025 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 130 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2025 Executive Guide
Executive Guide

Highlights:

  • Who’s Who
  • All Operators
  • Decision Maker Info
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.