SeaTravel Implements cruisePAL CRS Reservation System

SeaTravel has implemented cruisePAL’s web-based cruise reservation system, the company announced in a press release.

The cruisePAL CRS will streamline booking processes and support all core reservation functions across call center environments.

The system was rolled out as part of cruisePAL’s broader digital solution suite, launched in 2024 to modernize cruise industry operations.

SeaTravel’s adoption of the platform reflects the focus on innovation and efficiency of the Hamburg-based tour operator.

According to cruisePAL, the system’s intuitive interface and web-based setup allow for quick adoption with minimal training and support, with remote working policies.

SeaTravel has worked with cruisePAL throughout the system’s development and was an early user of earlier versions of the platform.