Seacap: the World’s First Capital Partner for Shore Power

Seacap, a new company that launched today, aims to make it easier for ports to carry out the investments required for a green and future-oriented infrastructure.

The company is the first global capital partner to focus on sustainable ports, emphasizing shore power and zero-emission port development.

“We’ve developed a model that removes the biggest barrier: access to capital. Our solutions make it possible to act today, not five or 10 years from now,” said Robert Svendsen and Styrk Bekkenes, two founders behind the company.

Seacap said in a press release that it focuses on shore power and other forms of green port infrastructure for new and existing facilities. The company takes a long-term view and supports extensions, upgrades and multi-phase port investments.

“Many ports are municipally owned, with competing investment needs in schools, healthcare and core infrastructure. With Seacap, green port development doesn’t have to compete with other vital public projects,” say Bekkenes and Svendsen.

“We offer a simple structure and long-term certainty, allowing ports to take control of their green transition. It is good for the municipal owners, the climate and the users of our ports who are increasingly demanding green solutions for their vessels.”

“We want to act as an accelerator for the transition to zero-emission solutions in the maritime industry. Today, the willingness among European ports is strong, but the ability to make the necessary investments is still low. By removing the financing barrier, we make it possible for ports to stay ahead and position themselves for a zero-emission future without tying up equity or taking on investment risk,” said Svendsen.

Seacap said that it has ambitions for Norway to serve as the starting point for a wider European green infrastructure initiative.

“It’s only natural that Norway leads the way,” added Svendsen. “The country is at the forefront of transport electrification, but our focus is truly pan-European. This is where the green port transition must accelerate, and we’re ready to help lead it.”