Seabourn Unveils 2027 World Cruise

Seabourn has announced its 2027 World Cruise: Australia & South Pacific Panorama, a 145-day roundtrip voyage from Miami, set to sail from January 5 to May 30, 2027.

The Seabourn Quest will travel nearly 34,000 nautical miles, visiting 67 destinations across 19 countries, including South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and South America.

The journey will feature two maiden calls as well as five overnight stays, four optional Seabourn Journeys and exclusive events.

“We invite travelers to embark on our 2027 World Cruise and discover the most awe-inspiring and extraordinary destinations across Australia, New Zealand, Polynesia, and beyond,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “This voyage invites guests to explore and create lasting connections with both the extraordinary places we visit, and the people and cultures that bring them to life. Along the way, guests will enjoy Seabourn’s signature style of luxury travel at sea, elevated by the intuitive, personalized service delivered by our incredible onboard team.”

Select Destination Highlights:

Whangārei, New Zealand (Maiden Port): Rich in history, guests can explore the Whangārei Museum, Kiwi House, and the Hundertwasser Art Centre. The town also offers views of the 26-meter Whangārei Falls.

Wallaroo, Australia (Maiden Port): Guests can visit the Wallaroo Heritage and Nautical Museum or relax on North Beach, enjoying the natural beauty of South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula.

The Kimberley, Australia: Scenic cruising through rugged cliffs and cascading waterfalls in one of Australia’s most remote regions, showcasing traditional land-owner heritage and wildlife.

Norfolk Island, Australia: A historically rich island, known for its landscapes and cultural heritage, including Polynesian settlements and Captain Cook’s 1774 discovery.

Callao (Lima), Peru (Overnight): Guests can explore Lima’s UNESCO-listed colonial architecture, its famous cuisine and nearby Inca ruins like Machu Picchu.

Panama Canal Transit: The cruise includes two transits of the Panama Canal, offering a front-row view of this engineering marvel connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.



Booking the full 145- or 126-day World Cruise includes a range of benefits such as upgraded Stream Wi-Fi (for two devices), a medical services package valued at $1,000, exclusive dining experiences and up to $10,000 in shipboard credit per suite. Guests also receive round-trip Business or First-Class air, unlimited laundry services, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay and private car transfers between home and airport. Additional perks include a Gala Bon Voyage dinner, Personal Valet luggage shipping, a 50 percent reduced deposit and access to a special President’s Event. Exclusive World Cruise pillow gifts are also included.