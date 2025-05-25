Seabourn Launches The Seabourn Six Original Production Shows

Seabourn has introduced “The Seabourn Six,” a new series of original production shows now featured across the Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Sojourn and Seabourn Quest.

Produced by Belinda King Creative Productions, the shows feature an ensemble of performers who guide guests through musical journeys with cinematic storytelling, urban soundscapes, rock anthems and nature-inspired compositions.

“The Seabourn Six heralds a fresh collection of production shows, and guest feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and complimentary about the creativity, production value and the incredible caliber of talent we feature on Seabourn,” said Handré Potgieter, Seabourn’s director of entertainment enrichment.

“These shows truly offer something for everyone: music that makes you want to move and music that moves you. With ‘The Seabourn Six,’ we are continuing to redefine luxury travel by blending intimacy, artistry and innovation and creating unforgettable moments on every voyage,” added Potgieter.

“It’s a privilege to be working with such talented individuals on this amazing project. Together, we are leading the way forward into the future generation of entertainment,” said Belinda King, founder of Belinda King Creative Productions.

The company said in a press release that the productions are designed to match the intimacy and elegance of the Seabourn experience and reflect a modern, emotionally engaging approach to live entertainment at sea.

The lineup includes:

“Better Together!” – a high-energy celebration of iconic rock bands and music’s power to unite people

“Skyline” – a musical journey inspired by the world’s city skylines

“Earthsong” – an emotive performance using visuals, sound and story to bring the beauty of nature and the elements to life, and

“Silverscreen!” – a cinematic tribute to contemporary musical theater, featuring hits from acclaimed shows like Moulin Rouge and Dear Evan Hansen.

The news shows complement the line’s entertainment lineup, such as: