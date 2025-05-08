Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sea Cloud Cruises Announces Two Leadership Promotions in North America

Seacloud Promotions

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced two senior leadership promotions in North America to support its growth in the region, according to a press release.

Mirell Reyes has been named chief executive officer of North America, and Kevin Smith has been appointed chief sales officer.

In her new role, Reyes will oversee sales, marketing and communications across North America. Smith will lead North American sales operations and manage global consortia partnerships. Both will report to Victoria Seidel, Sea Cloud Cruises’ recently appointed global chief operating officer, who is based in Germany and also serves as a shareholder and board member.

“We are proud of the leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence Mirell and Kevin continue to display as Sea Cloud Cruises expands its presence in the North American market and strengthens global partnerships,” said Seidel. “We have full confidence in their ability to continue driving growth and upholding the unparalleled standards of our brand, which dates back to 1931 and Marjorie Merriweather Post.”

Reyes and Smith joined Sea Cloud Cruises in mid-2023 to grow the brand’s presence in North America. Since then, the cruise line has secured preferred-supplier status with Signature Travel Network and Virtuoso, introduced all-inclusive pricing that covers shore excursions and launched Cultivated Journeys, an enrichment program focused on cultural and educational experiences.

