Sea Cloud Announces Early Bird Savings for 2026 Sailings

Sea Cloud Cruises has announced early bird savings for 2026 sailings, offering 25 percent off when booked by June 30, 2025. The promotion is available on over 40 voyages aboard the Sea Cloud II and Sea Cloud Spirit.

The company also announced the release of its 2026 brochure and said that the Sea Cloud will be in an extended dry dock throughout the 2026 season.

“North American travelers and travel advisors continue to discover Sea Cloud Cruises’ authentic tall-ship experiences, and 2026 promises to offer even more truly special voyages under sail, including our first sailings exclusively exploring the Azores,” said Sea Cloud Cruises North America President and CEO Mirell Reyes.

Upcoming Sea Cloud Spirit 2026 voyages include:

St. Maarten round trip (seven nights): Saint-Pierre/Martinique, Soufriere/St. Lucia, Cabrits/Dominica, Charlestown/Nevis and Road Bay/Anguilla, sailing Jan. 4-11 and Jan. 18-25.

St. Maarten round trip (seven nights): St. John’s/Antigua, Gustavia/St. Barthelemy, North Sound/Virgin Gorda overnight, sailing through the Sir Francis Drake Channel, White Bay/Jost van Dyke, White Great Harbour/Jost Van Dyke and Norman Island, sailing Jan. 11-18 and Jan. 25-Feb.1.

Panama City/Panama to San Jose/Costa Rica (12 nights): San Blas Archipelago/Panama, day sailing through the Panama Canal, Pearl Islands/Panama, Puerto Jimenez/Costa Rica overnight, Punta Leona/Costa Rica, Quepos/Costa Rica, Marina Flamingo/Costa Rica and Playa Panama/Costa Rica, sailing Feb. 17-March 1.

Valetta/Malta to Nice/France (10 nights): Syracuse/Sicily, Taormina (Naxos)/Sicily, the Amalfi Coast, Amalfi/Italy, Capri/Italy, Bonifacio/Corsica, Alghero/Sardinia, Calvi/Corsica and St. Tropez/France, sailing June 4-14.

Ponta Delgada/Azores round trip (seven nights): Horta/Faial, Praia/Graciosa, Praia de Vitoria/Teceira, Velas/Sao Jorge and Ponta Delgada/Sao Miguel overnight, sailing July 26-Aug. 2 and Aug. 2-9.

Upcoming Sea Cloud II 2026 voyages include:

St. Maarten round trip (10 nights): Terre-de-Haut/Iles des Saintes, Soufriere/St. Lucia, Saint-Pierre/Martinique, North Sound/Virgin Gorda, the Sir Francis Drake Channel, Great

Harbour/Jost van Dyke, Norman Island/British Virgin Islands and Gustavia/St. Barthelemy, sailing March 16-26.

Malta round trip (seven nights): Trapani/Sicily, Palermo/Sicily, Lipari/Aeolian Islands, Taormina (Naxos)/Sicily and Syracuse/Sicily, sailing May 22-29.

Athens (Piraeus) round trip (seven nights): Amorgos/Cyclades overnight, Milos/Cyclades, Nauplio/Peloponnese and Poros/Peloponnese, sailing July 17-24, July 24-31 and July 31-Aug. 7.