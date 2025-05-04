Santos Hosts 13 Ships and Over a Million Guests in 2024-25

The Port of Santos welcomed more than one million guests and 13 ships during the 2024-25 cruise season in Brazil.

According to Terminal Concais, the port hosted over 150 calls over 99 days of operation between early November 2024 and late April 2025.

The season brought record-breaking economic impact to Santos and its metropolitan area, the cruise terminal said in a press release.

“With these recorded numbers, we can say that cruising is increasingly present in the lives of Brazilians, showing considerable growth over the last seasons,” said Javier Carnevale, operations manager of Concais.

“Here at Concais, we work to provide excellent services for everyone involved in the cruise season in Santos, contributing to an ever-growing impact on regional tourism. We are pleased to ensure a safe and efficient operation, making the dream embarkation a reality for thousands of people each year,” he added.

A major homeport in South America, Concais hosted six ships for regular operations: the MSC Seaview, the MSC Armonia, the MSC Splendida, the Costa Pacifica and the Costa Diadema.

As the biggest ship to sail in South America in history, the MSC Grandiosa also sailed regularly from the cruise terminal during the season.

In addition to regular operations, the terminal welcomed vessels on transit calls.

The port of call lineup was highlighted by the Villa Vie Odyssey, which spent four days docked at the port in February, and the Crystal Serenity, which marked Crystal’s return to the port after a five-year gap.

Other visitors included Oceania’s Marina, Nicko’s Vasco da Gama and the MSC Orchestra, as well as Regent’s Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Mariner.

According to Concais, the season reaffirmed its position as the main homeport for cruises in Brazil, accounting for 60% of such operations in the country.