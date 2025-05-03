Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Expands Global Sales Team

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced several strategic appointments and internal promotions across its global sales team, ahead of the July launch of its newest yacht, the Luminara.

“As we close a record-setting wave season and look ahead to the launch of Luminara, our third superyacht, we remain focused on expanding both the strength and scale of our global sales team,” said Anderson.

Jeremy McClellan has joined as vice president, trade sales and support. He will lead Trade Sales, Inside Sales and Partner Assistance across the Americas. McClellan previously held leadership roles at Marriott’s Luxury Group and Ritz-Carlton properties. He reports to Kristian C. Anderson, senior vice president, global sales.

Julio Lopez has been named vice president, sales enablement – global reservations. He will oversee global reservations operations and contact centers. Lopez has over 20 years of experience with companies including MSC Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line. He is based in Fort Lauderdale and reports to Anderson.

Anastasia Kotanidis has been appointed director, travel partnerships, Australia and New Zealand. She will lead market strategy and trade partnerships across the region. Kotanidis was previously a Key Account Manager at Seabourn Cruise Line and reports to Seb Seward, vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific.

Joao Filho has been named manager of trade sales, South America. He will manage agency partnerships and report to McClellan. Filho previously served onboard as a Future Voyage Concierge for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Harold Torres has been promoted to vice president of charters and incentives. He will oversee sales strategy for Meetings, Incentives, Charters and Events (MICE). Torres joined the company in 2023 as market director of sales, groups.

Stephanie Seghers-Narvaez becomes director of charters and incentives. She was previously Strategic Accounts Manager for the western U.S. and Canada and brings experience in ultra-luxury hospitality and event planning.

“With industry veterans like Jeremy, Julio and Anastasia joining, and exceptional internal talent like Harold, Stephanie, and Joao rising into expanded roles, we are well-positioned to ensure even greater service to our travel partners around the world,” added Anderson.