Renaissance to Sail from Dunkirk in 2026

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) will sail from a new port in Northern France for the 2026 summer: Dunkirk.

Repositioning from a fly-cruise season in the Caribbean, the Renaissance arrives at its new homeport in late March 2026.

The 1992-built ship then kicks off its summer deployment with a 14-night cruise to the Norwegian Fjords and Scandinavia.

In search of the Northern Lights, the Renaissance sails from Dunkirk for visits to Stavanger, Ålesund, Trondheim, Bodø, Tromsø and Alta.

The summer season continues with a series of three- to 14-night cruises to Scandinavia, the British Isles, Iceland and Western Europe.

The 1,258-guest ship is set to visit a wide range of ports of call, including off-the-beaten-track destinations such as Tobermory in the Isle of Mull, Sandane in Norway, Scrabster in Scotland and Douglas in the Isle of Man.

In early August 2026, the Renaissance embarks on a repositioning cruise to Marseille ahead of a fall season in the Mediterranean and Southern Europe.

Before its summer cruise program sailing from Dunkirk, the ship is scheduled to debut at the port in late 2025.

Currently sailing from Le Havre, the vessel arrives at its new homeport this October for a three-night cruise to IJmuiden in the Netherlands and Tilbury in England.

The Renaissance then returns to Dunkirk to kick off a trans-Atlantic crossing to the Southern Caribbean.

Debuting in the region, the vessel is set to offer nine- to 11-night cruises from Guadeloupe as part of a joint operation by CFC and Ambassador Cruise Line, in partnership with the European travel agency Corendon.

In related news, Ambassador and CFC merged earlier this year to form the Ambassador Group, which now operates three ships in the European market.