Regent Unveils Renderings of Select Seven Seas Prestige Venues

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled renderings and a “fly-through” video of select public spaces onboard the Seven Seas Prestige.

The new images and video showcase the Starlight Atrium and Galileo’s Bar onboard the vessel, which is scheduled to launch in late 2026.

The company said in a press release that the spaces drew inspiration from classical and Renaissance architecture.

“With Seven Seas Prestige being Regent’s first new ship class in 10 years, we are delighted to share these first glimpses of this incredible vessel,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Hosting only 822 guests on a ship that could fit hundreds more means we will offer Heartfelt Hospitality in Unrivaled Space at Sea like never before. I truly cannot wait for this magnificent ship to join The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet and the new legacy of all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruising that begins with it,” added Montague.

Starlight Atrium

The Starlight Atrium’s space connects multiple guest amenities across decks 4 and 5, such as Galileo’s Bar, the Casino, Prestige Lounge, Meridian Lounge, Coffee Connection, concierge desk and reception.

The two-story atrium features twin spiral staircases, beginning on deck 4, which combine on deck 5 and lead up to deck 11.

On deck 5, alcoves and curated art offer ocean views. The space features a neutral palette of dusty rose, taupe and cream, embellished trims and fringed pillows.

The reception area features pleated leather panels and a light fixture crafted from handblown glass and ceramic pearls. From the lifts, looking back towards Galileo’s Bar, the walls are framed with paneling and artwork.

Galileo’s Bar

Named in a nod to Regent’s Seven Seas Navigator, which will soon leave the fleet, Galileo’s Bar is placed to serve the Prestige Lounge and adjacent casino. The bar’s ceiling is canvas-styled like an oil painting, framed by fretted metal detailing.

The base of the bar features fluted elements with a striped floor. Views of the spiral staircases from the bar extend back into the atrium on both port and starboard sides. Clad in a limestone texture, the walls are adorned with sconces designed to resemble jewelry.