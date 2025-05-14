Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils New Mediterranean Restaurant

Regent Seven Seas Cruises unveiled its new Mediterranean dining venue, Azure, as part of the culinary offerings aboard the upcoming Seven Seas Prestige.

The new specialty restaurant introduces a unique mezze-style dining concept, designed to encourage communal dining and connection. Guests will enjoy a selection of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, including appetizers, main courses and desserts, all reflecting the cultural and geographical diversity of the Mediterranean region, spanning Europe, Africa and Asia.

“Cuisine has always been at the heart of the Regent experience, and with Seven Seas Prestige, we are taking our commitment to Epicurean Perfection to an entirely new level,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our talented chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, baristas, waiters, and servers, work tirelessly to craft a culinary journey that is truly Unrivaled at Sea. I’m especially excited to reveal Azure— an innovative and exciting new dining experience that will bring fresh flavors and a bold new concept for Regent guests to enjoy.”

The new designs incorporate elements from Art Deco, early 20th-century European sophistication, Japanese design and the industrial history of Chicago, creating an elegant and immersive dining experience for guests.

The Regent Seven Seas Prestige will offer specialty restaurants and 11 complimentary dining venues. Notable options include Compass Rose, Pacific Rim, Prime 7, Chartreuse, Sette Mari at La Veranda and La Veranda. Guests will also enjoy 24-hour in-suite dining, the Pool Grill and Coffee Connection. All dining, premium beverages and gratuities are included in the voyage fare.

Specialty restaurant menus will be revealed ahead of the ship’s debut.