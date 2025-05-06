Regent Launches ‘Sale Into Summer’ Offer

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched its “Sale Into Summer” offer.

From May 1 through June 30, 2025, the company is offering guests up to 50 percent on select suite categories across 85 sailings in 2025 and 2026.

The selected sailings will feature destinations including Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and New England, as well as the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Pacific, South America, and transoceanic crossings.

The company said in a press release that sailings with the offer range from seven to 25 nights and feature all-suite accommodations, gourmet dining, unlimited shore excursions and personalized service aboard.

“We are thrilled to launch Sale Into Summer, offering travelers an incredible opportunity to enjoy our all-inclusive luxury with unmatched value,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“With this exclusive promotion, we are providing an even more unforgettable luxury experience for our guests, making it easier than ever to explore the world in style from the comfort of beautifully designed suites, restaurants, bars and lounges, while enjoying the personalized service of Regent’s signature Heartfelt Hospitality,” added Montague.

Highlight itineraries include the following:

Seven Seas Mariner: Vikings, Celtics and Ancient Gaul

Reykjavik, Iceland, to Paris (Le Havre), France, from July 28, 2025, for 15 nights

Beginning in Reykjavik, the itinerary features the Faroe Islands, the Orkney and Hebrides, Northern Ireland and the coasts of Ireland and Wales before concluding in Le Havre.

Seven Seas Explorer: Native Culture and Alaskan Cuisine

Whittier, Alaska, to Vancouver, British Columbia, from September 10, 2025, for seven nights

The itinerary features the Hubbard Glacier, the gold rush history of Skagway and the Inside Passage.

Seven Seas Splendor: Season of Samba