Regent Introduces New Suite Categories on Seven Seas Prestige

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled suite designs aboard the Seven Seas Prestige. The ship introduces all-new suite categories, including two-story Skyview Suites, the two-level Grand Loft Suites and the Horizon Penthouse Suite featuring oversized balconies.

“At Regent, we pride ourselves on delivering Unrivaled Space at Sea, and with the accommodations aboard the Seven Seas Prestige, I can confidently say that we have once again raised the bar with this collection of suites offering an unparalleled luxury unlike anything the cruise industry has seen before,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The new suite categories include the following:

Skyview Suites

Comprising six suites, the Skyview Aura Suite (2,024 sq. ft.), Skyview Luna Suite (1,728 sq. ft.) and Skyview Sola Suite (1,325 sq. ft.) will be situated on Decks 14 and 15.

They feature in-suite elevators leading to a terrace deck with shaded areas and jetted tubs with opportunities for al fresco dining. Each suite has its own layout and character.

Grand Loft Suites

Four double-story, 856 sq. ft. Grand Loft Suites take on a Lower Manhattan residence. Featuring double-height spaces and window walls, they feature a neutral palette, tone-on-tone subtlety and clean, tailored lines.

Horizon Penthouse Suite

The Horizon Penthouse Suites on Seven Seas Prestige feature a full bath suite and a spacious living area. A standout feature is an oversized balcony, measuring up to 263 sq. ft., which is part of the suite’s total size, ranging from 600 sq. ft. to 726 sq. ft.

This outdoor space features a dining area, a plush sofa and sun loungers. There are 15 suites in this category.

Classic suites include the following: