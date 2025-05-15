Regent Announces North America Sales Leadership Promotions

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced a series of strategic promotions within its North America Sales organization as part of a refreshed sales structure supporting its continued growth.

“With this incredibly talented team stepping into elevated leadership roles, I’m confident we’ve set the stage for even greater success,” said Wes D’Silva, chief commercial officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The company said in a press release that Jerod Evans (pictured) has been promoted to vice president of sales of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Evans will oversee the field sales and strategic accounts teams across North America in his new role.

As a seasoned sales leader with deep experience and a passion for building strong relationships, Evans has been instrumental in elevating Regent’s presence across key markets.

Shanel Knight has been promoted to senior director of business development and national accounts. Knight will lead the National Accounts and Business Development teams in this expanded role.

All business development managers and a newly created manager role in the national accounts position will report directly to Knight.

Additionally, Randall James has been promoted to manager of trade operations and will lead the Account Executives team, helping drive trade engagement and execution at the field level.

“Evans, Knight and James each bring unique strengths to our leadership team, and their promotions reflect not only their deep expertise but our belief in the power of internal talent to drive Regent’s continued growth,” added D’Silva.

According to Regent, all three leaders will report directly to Shawn Tubman, senior vice president of sales and trade marketing of North America.

The promotions follow the departure of Eric Schmit, former director of national accounts and business development.

“I want to personally thank Schmit for his years of dedication and meaningful contributions to Regent. He will certainly be missed, and we wish him nothing but the very best in his new opportunity,” said Shawn Tubman, senior vice president of sales and trade marketing of North America.

“At the same time, I’m incredibly excited about this new leadership team and confident in the momentum they’ll bring as we continue building strong relationships with our Travel Advisor community,” added Tubman.