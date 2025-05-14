Record Cruise Results for TUI Group

TUI Group reported its second quarter and first half financial results on Wednesday, noting a record underlying EBIT in the cruise business, with numbers up 16.7 percent.

Cruise brands under the TUI Group include TUI Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Marella Cruises.

TUI said the business was benefitting from the introduction of two new ships against the background of a “strong trading environment.”

Two TUI Cruises newbuilds in service meant available passenger cruise days were up 23 percent; the daily rate across the brands was up two percent and occupancy was flat.

The company did say, however, that revenue for Marella was slightly lower due to lower rates and occupancy following shifting deployment from Asia to the Canary Islands due to the political tensions around the Suez Canal.

The company also pointed to the newbuilds ordered for Marella Cruises due in 2031 and 2033, and said that the brand continues to explore partnership operations.