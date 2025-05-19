Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Quark Launches Arctic Offer for Travel Advisors

Ultramarine

Quark Expeditions is offering travel advisors and their clients an exclusive opportunity on select Arctic 2025 voyages.

Clients can receive up to 40% off and a $2,500 flight credit on bookings. Meanwhile, advisors can increase their chances of winning one of six free cabins on the 10-day Svalbard Explorer: Best of High Arctic Norway voyage aboard the Ultramarine through additional sweepstake entries.

Destinations include Svalbard, known as the wildlife capital of the world, Greenland’s ancient glaciers, and the Canadian High Arctic’s vast wilderness and rich cultural history.

Travel advisors are encouraged to share these Arctic highlights with their clients and benefit from this limited-time offer. Offer ends June 15, 2025.

 

