Quark Expeditions Unveils Second Solar Eclipse Voyage

Quark Expeditions announced it will introduce a second solar eclipse voyage, now aboard the Ocean Explorer.

The company said in a press release that 20 years ago, it was the first operator to bring passengers to Antarctica to witness a total solar eclipse.

“This voyage is a celebration of everything Quark Expeditions stands for: pioneering exploration, deep expertise and delivering once-in-a-lifetime moments in the planet’s most remote regions,” said Catherine Lawton, senior director of product development at Quark Expeditions.

“Our first solar eclipse voyage to Antarctica set the standard two decades ago, and the overwhelming response to our inaugural Arctic eclipse trips show that we continue to lead the way in offering the kind of transformative, front-row eclipse encounters that travelers dream of — this time with both Ultramarine and Ocean Explorer uniquely positioned for the 2026 solar eclipse,” added Lawton.

Departing Reykjavik on Aug. 3, 2026, the 17-day journey will sail to East Greenland’s High Arctic to witness the world’s longest eclipse duration: two minutes and 17.2 seconds.

Author and eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler, founder of the Great American Eclipse and a member of the International Astronomical Union Working Group on Solar Eclipses, will also be onboard to enrich the journey.

“Since witnessing my first eclipse in 1991, I’ve dedicated my work to helping others experience and understand these rare phenomena through detailed mapping and education,” said Zeiler. “It’s an honor to lead guests on this journey into the path of totality, where science, beauty and discovery converge in a truly unforgettable way.”

In addition to the eclipse viewing, the itinerary includes Möngufoss, one of Iceland’s most remote and beautiful waterfalls, as well as Northeast Greenland National Park and Kong Oscar Fjord.

Guests onboard can explore Blomsterbugten and experience Hofman Halvø. The itinerary will also sail across the Denmark Strait and can visit Reykjavik and Nuuk.