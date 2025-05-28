Procell and Azamara Launch Procell InSite on Azamara Ships

Procell and Azamara Cruises have announced a partnership to launch Procell InSite onboard Azamara’s ships. The collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency and guest satisfaction in the cruise industry.

Procell InSite is a wireless device management system that streamlines the monitoring and maintenance of battery-powered devices. The solution integrates devices into a single online platform and features analytics, predictive maintenance capabilities and real-time operational management tools.

Karim Elmasry, CEO of Procell Insite, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Azamara in rolling out Procell InSite.”

Captain Nico Corbijn, chief administrative officer at Azamara, said: “At Azamara Cruises, we’re committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences while driving operational efficiency and sustainability.”

“Our partnership with Procell and the integration of the Procell InSite system marks an exciting step forward. This innovative wireless device management platform allows us to monitor and maintain our battery-powered devices more effectively, reducing waste and operational costs. It’s a smart solution that aligns perfectly with our dedication to responsible, sustainable cruising.”

“Azamara quickly understood the industry’s blind spot in some critical guest-facing battery-operated devices that are not smart, not communicating back their status. That’s where Procell InSite can help, turning legacy devices into smart devices and, with its real-time monitoring capabilities, empower cruise liners to optimize resource allocation, enhance guest experiences, streamline operations, and reduce waste,” added Elmasry.

Michelle Potorski, president at Procell InSite, said: “We are excited to partner with Azamara to bring Procell InSite onboard their ships.”

According to Azamara, even minor disruptions, such as a door lock, safe, or hygiene device losing power, can impact guest experience.

To address this challenge, Azamara is implementing Procell InSite to provide visibility into battery performance and help prevent unexpected failures.

The technology is expected to improve operational efficiency and support the cruise line’s commitment to delivering a seamless onboard experience.

The benefits of the solution include operational efficiency with real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities, enhanced guest experience and sustainability through a reduced number of batteries used.