Princess Cruises Captain Passes Away Onboard

Princess Cruises informed guests aboard the Diamond Princess that the ship’s captain, Michele Bartolomei, passed away.

According to a statement issued on May 19, the master died onboard the vessel after a sudden medical emergency.

“Captain Bartolomei was a respected leader whose decades of service at sea exemplified professionalism, dedication, and care for both guests and crew,” the company said.

Currently offering cruises to Japan and the Far East, the Diamond Princess is now under the command of Captain Salvatore Macera.

“Please be assured that our commitment to your safety and the smooth operation of this voyage remains our utmost priority,” Princess continued.

“Our highly experienced and professional bridge team is fully capable and will ensure the remainder of our journey continues as planned.”

Princess also expressed support for Captain Bartolomei’s family, as well as the team of the 2,600-guest vessel.

“Our hearts are with the Captain’s family during this incredibly difficult time, and we extend our deepest condolences to them,” the company said.

“We also stand in support of the entire Diamond Princess crew and all employees across our company who had the honor of working alongside him.”

The Diamond Princess is presently offering a nine-night cruise to Japan’s Southern Islands and Taiwan.

After sailing from Yokohama on May 16, the itinerary includes visits to Ishigaki and Naha, as well as an overnight call to Keelung.

The 2004-built ship is then set to return to Yokohama for a ten-night circumnavigation cruise of Japan on May 25, 2025.

Visiting South Korea as well, the itinerary features calls in ten destinations, such as Shimizu, Nagasaki, Busan, Aomori, Sakata and Kanazawa.

Before repositioning to Singapore for a winter season in Southeast Asia, the Diamond Princess continues to offer cruises to Japan and the Far East through late November.