Princess Adds Seven Daughters Moscato to Premium Liquors Collection

Princess Cruises has announced the addition of Academy Award-nominated actor and entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson’s Moscato, Seven Daughters, to its Love Lines Premium Liquors Collection.

The Moscato is now available across the fleet.

“Princess Cruises is committed to curating distinctive, high-quality experiences for our guests, and Seven Daughters aligns seamlessly with that vision,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage at Princess Cruises. “Taraji’s Moscato reflects a bold yet approachable style that we know our guests will love.”

Seven Daughters is known for its lightly sweet flavor with tropical fruit and honeysuckle notes.

“Seven Daughters is more than just a bottle of wine; it’s a celebration in a glass,” said Taraji P Henson, strategic advisor and creative collaborator of Seven Daughters.

“Our Moscato is inviting, refreshing and perfect for moments of connection, which is what makes this partnership with Princess Cruises so amazing. Now we can experience this feeling with people from around the world, whether they’re toasting under the stars or relaxing on the open sea,” added Henson.

Princess said in a press release that Henson joins an expanding roster of celebrities featured in the Love Lines Premium Liquors Collection, which was launched to provide exclusive, expertly curated wines and spirits crafted by globally recognized personalities.

The celebrity roster currently includes: