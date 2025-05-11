Port of Roses Launches 2025 Cruise Season

The Port of Roses officially launched its 2025 cruise season on April 25 with the arrival of Ponant’s L’Austral, marking its inaugural call to the port.

A plaque exchange ceremony was held to commemorate the occasion, and representatives from Costa Brava Cruise Ports presented the ship’s captain with a local regional product. L’Austral arrived from Palma at 8:30 a.m. and departed for Barcelona at 6:00 p.m., carrying 203 guests.

This year, the Port of Roses is scheduled to welcome 15 cruise calls and approximately 4,500 passengers, nearly doubling last year’s number of stopovers and tripling passenger figures. The cruise season will run from April 25 through November 17, making it the port’s longest and busiest to date.

Six cruise lines will call at Roses in 2025, including Club Med, Emerald Cruises, Mystic Cruises, Ponant, Seabourn and SeaDream Yacht Club, including Emerald Sakara’s maiden visit.

In total, the ports of Roses and Palamós are projected t host 82 cruise calls and 69,500 passengers this year, a 41 percent increase in ship visits and a 31 percent rise in passengers compared to last year. The cruise activity is estimated to generate an economic impact of €6.6 million, based on Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) data indicating an average passenger spend of €89 ashore, plus €6 per passenger in port service-related spending.

The Costa Brava cruise season will see visits from 20 cruise lines, 85 percent of which are high-end operators, drawing visitors with an interest in premium cultural and culinary experiences in the region.