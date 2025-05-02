Port of Montreal Kicks Off the 2025 Cruise Season

The Port of Montreal has officially launched its 2025 cruise season with the return of the Victory I, operated by Victory Cruise Lines.

To celebrate the first call of the season, John Waggoner, founder of Victory Cruise Lines, was presented with an honorary plaque in recognition of Victory I’s long history with Montreal. The ship first visited Montreal in 2016 and has made a total of 35 visits to the city since.

This season, the port is set to welcome approximately 58,000 passengers and crew, with 42 cruise operations from 13 companies and 21 ships. New ships making their inaugural visits include the Seven Seas Splendor (Regent Seven Seas Cruises), the Silver Shadow (Silversea Cruises) and the Allura (Oceania Cruises).

The season will feature sailings to both the Great Lakes and international destinations.

Julie Gascon, president and CEO of the Port of Montreal, said: “We are proud to launch a new cruise season that showcases the vibrancy of our metropolis and the appeal it has for both cruise companies and travelers worldwide. In addition to contributing to tourism in the city, cruises generate significant economic benefits for the local and regional economy, helping to promote our river, expertise and hospitality.”

The cruise industry continues to contribute significantly to Montreal’s economy. In 2024, the economic impact was estimated at $25 million, with an additional boost from river excursions that attracted nearly 120,000 passengers.

Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, added: “At Tourisme Montréal, we are pleased to see that 97 percent of cruise passengers are satisfied with their experience in Montreal. Our city remains a major cruise destination in North America, and our unique position as a preferred embarkation port for luxury ships generates concrete economic impacts, including in accommodation, dining and cultural experiences.”

This year, the high season at the Grand Quai will feature a variety of events throughout the summer, including C2 Montreal, the Climate Summit, SAQ Inspire, Startupfest, the Black Women’s Expo and the Martinique Gourmande Festival. Visitors will also enjoy the unique spaces at the Grand Quai, such as the green roof, Place des Commencements by the river, and the Port of Montreal Tower, which offers panoramic views of the city and the St. Lawrence River.