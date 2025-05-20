Ponant Explorations Launches Five-Night Mediterranean Voyages

Ponant Explorations is introducing two new short-format Mediterranean itineraries aboard Le Lapérouse this fall.

Starting in November 2025, these five-night voyages offer an exploration of the Mediterranean during its quieter season, highlighting authentic cultural experiences and famous destinations.

Each port showcases Mediterranean heritage, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, landscapes and museums. Onboard expert lectures provide deeper insight and context to enrich the experience.

“These new Mediterranean sailings are ideal for our guests seeking a shorter, more immersive escape at a time when the region reveals its most authentic charm,” said Samuel Chamberlain, CEO of Ponant Explorations Group, Americas. “With just five nights, smaller crowds, and culturally rich itineraries, they offer the perfect blend of convenience, discovery, and comfort—whether you’re a first-time guest looking to explore with ease, or a seasoned traveler wanting to revisit iconic destinations in a more intimate setting.”

The two new Mediterranean sailings are:

Italian Escape: Valletta to Naples, November 17 to 22, 2025 | six days/five nights | From $3,260 per guest: Sailing from Valletta through Sicily’s historic sites to the Amalfi Coast and Naples, stopping at Syracuse, Catania with views of Mount Etna and Salerno near Pompeii.

Mediterranean Interlude: Naples to Valletta, November 22 to 27, 2025 | six days/five nights | From $3,620 per guest: Exploring Naples, Palermo, medieval Trapani, ancient Carthage in Tunisia and Agrigento’s Greek temples in Sicily.

The two new itineraries can be combined for a longer Mediterranean trip. Each stop includes one free shore excursion per person at each stop, chosen by their destination experts.