Ponant and Paul Gauguin Announce Travel Advisor Incentive

Ponant and Paul Gauguin are celebrating Travel Advisor Appreciation Month with a special incentive program, offering up to $1,000 in gift cards per new booking made between May 1 and May 31, 2025.

The offer is valid on all new 2025 and 2026 bookings created and deposited during the promotional period through the Americas-based sales office (USD bookings only). To qualify, bookings must be submitted via the Gift Card Redemption Form within 30 days of deposit.

The offer applies to both Ponant and Paul Gauguin cruise itineraries.

“Our success is built on the trust and dedication of the travel advisor community,” said Ellen McIlvaine, vice president of sales for Ponant Explorations and Paul Gauguin Cruises in the Americas. “We are pleased to recognize their continued support with this meaningful gesture of thanks.”