P&O Offers Cruises Offers Savings Off Select Voyages

P&O Arcadia

P&O Cruises has announced a limited-time promotion to celebrate its third year as partner of the BAFTA Television Awards.

From May 8 to May 12, 2025, guests booking Select Price or Early Saver holidays departing before March 27, 2027, will receive a 5 percent discount.

In addition, new and returning guests can save 15 percent on Classic drinks packages during the offer period.

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will air on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM BST on BBC One and iPlayer. The ceremony will include the presentation of the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, the only award decided by public vote, celebrating the most impactful television moment of the year.

Featured itineraries include:

  • Belgium & Netherlands Mini-Break: Five nights aboard the Aurora, departing May 20, 2026, from Southampton to Rotterdam and Zeebrugge. From £499 per person.
  • Mediterranean Fly-Cruise: Seven nights aboard the Azura, departing August 7, 2025, from Malta to Civitavecchia, Livorno, Ajaccio, and Messina. Includes return flights from London. From £979 per person.
  • Norwegian Fjords: Seven nights aboard the Iona, departing August 9, 2025, from Southampton to Stavanger, Olden, Flåm, and Haugesund. From £879 per person.
  • Eastern Caribbean: Fourteen nights aboard Arvia, departing November 8, 2025, roundtrip from Barbados to Martinique, St Kitts, Tortola, St Maarten, Antigua, Grenada, and St Lucia. From £1,649 per person.
