P&O Offers Cruises Offers Savings Off Select Voyages

P&O Cruises has announced a limited-time promotion to celebrate its third year as partner of the BAFTA Television Awards.

From May 8 to May 12, 2025, guests booking Select Price or Early Saver holidays departing before March 27, 2027, will receive a 5 percent discount.

In addition, new and returning guests can save 15 percent on Classic drinks packages during the offer period.

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will air on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 7:00 PM BST on BBC One and iPlayer. The ceremony will include the presentation of the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, the only award decided by public vote, celebrating the most impactful television moment of the year.

